Tough As Nails: Season Two to Replace Survivor on CBS Spring 2021 Schedule

The Amazing Race wraps up its 32nd season next Wednesday, December 16th, but host Phil Keoghan will be back on the small screen before you know it. CBS has announced that season two of Keoghan’s Tough As Nails series will debut on Wednesday, February 10th.

The show will take the schedule spot typically reserved for Survivor. Production on the long-running competition series has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Here’s the announcement about Tough As Nails’ return to CBS:

Summer’s #1 new reality series TOUGH AS NAILS, executive produced, created and hosted by Emmy Award-winner Phil Keoghan, returns for its second season, Wednesday, Feb. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until the TOUGH AS NAILS winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.

Mark your calendars! #ToughAsNails is back Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/hwa4cO8ZIe — Phil Keoghan (@PhilKeoghan) December 8, 2020

Get ready to celebrate everyday Americans again on the second season of #ToughAsNails! 💪🏼 Summer's #1 new reality series returns Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8/7c on @CBS: https://t.co/dSJ3EH4zNz. pic.twitter.com/FA8t8Rdl2X — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) December 8, 2020

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Tough As Nails on CBS? Are you looking forward to the second season?