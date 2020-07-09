Tough As Nails: Season One Ratings

Phil Keoghan and The Amazing Race have had a long and successful run on CBS. How will Keoghan’s new series, Tough As Nails do in the ratings? Will Tough As Nails be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A reality competition, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. It celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. In the series, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win a Ford Super Duty truck and a $200,000 cash prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

