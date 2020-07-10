Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. It celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. In the series, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win a Ford Super Duty truck and a $200,000 cash prize.



The first season of Tough As Nails averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.09 million viewers. Find out how Tough As Nails stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of July 10, 2020, Tough As Nails has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Tough As Nails for season two? The network could use a new competition series and it feels like this one might fill the bill. I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tough As Nails cancellation or renewal news.



