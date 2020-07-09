Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Tough as Nails, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, The 100, Ultimate Tag, Chicago Fire

Tough As Nails TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: Tough as Nails, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, The 100, Bulletproof!, and Ultimate Tag.  Reruns: SEAL Team, The Goldbergs, Black-ish, The Conners, American Housewife, MasterChef, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

