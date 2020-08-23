Can Coach Hopkins keep his dignity in the first season of the Hoops TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hoops is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Hoops here.

A Netflix adult animated comedy series, the Hoops TV show was created by comedian and singer Ben Hoffman. The voice cast includes Jake Johnson, Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, and Rob Riggle. The story revolves around Coach Ben Hopkins (Johnson), a hot-headed and foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. He thinks that, by turning around his awful team, he’ll be able to move up to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around. One of the basketball players is Matty (Miles), a 7-foot tall tall 16-year-old. Ben’s father is Barry (Riggle), a legendary former basketball player and the owner of Hopkins Steakhouse. Ben’s boss at Lenwood High School is Principal Opal Lowry (King). The school’s assistant basketball coach is Ben’s best friend, Ron (Funches). Ron’s dating Ben’s estranged wife, Shannon (Leggero).





