The Drew Barrymore Show: Season Six; Syndicated Talk Show Renewed Through 2025-26 Season

The Drew Barrymore Show is not going anywhere anytime soon. The syndicated talk show has been renewed for a sixth season for the 2025-26 season. New episodes for season five will arrive on September 9.

CBS revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW has been renewed for a sixth season on CBS Stations and earned significant time period upgrades in seven of the top 20 markets just ahead of the daytime show’s fifth season, it was announced today by Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

The season six renewal will take the daytime show through the 2025-2026 season. The fifth season pickup was announced in January 2024 and will premiere with all-new episodes on Monday, Sept. 9.

“Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” McMahon said. “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness and spontaneity.”

This fall, THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW will move to upgraded time slots on CBS stations in six markets, including five of the top 10 markets, as well as a station and time slot upgrade in Houston.

“Over the last few seasons, stations have realized that THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW is like no other series in daytime, bringing Drew’s brand of positivity and ad-friendly content to viewers on a consistent basis,” McMahon added. “Many of these upgrades now pair DREW with a CBS MORNINGS lead-in, which has proven to be a powerful combination. This season, in markets where DREW airs at 9:00 AM, its ratings are +21% higher among total viewers when CBS MORNINGS is the lead-in.”

The series will air in an hour block at 9:00 AM, leading out of CBS MORNINGS in the following markets:

New York (#1) WCBS

Dallas (#5) KTVT

Boston (#8) WBZ

The series was also upgraded on CBS stations to air in an hour block at 3:00 PM in the following markets:

Philadelphia (#4) KYW

San Francisco (#10) KPIX

Miami (#18) WFOR

Additionally, THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW moved to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston (#6), airing in an hour block at 10:00 AM.

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW is averaging 1.1 million viewers, with nearly 6 billion minutes watched this season. The series has shown strong momentum across local markets this season, growing viewership by +8% in the first quarter of 2024 over the prior quarter, outpacing its key talk competitors. The series also has significant reach on digital and social platforms, with Facebook growth accelerating by a whopping +600% year to year and Instagram engagements up by +72% year to year.

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW is a destination for entertainment, information and important conversations. Composed of exclusive celebrity interviews, unique lifestyle segments, social media influencers and feel-good news stories, it is the show’s mission to touch all aspects of life through Drew’s unique, optimistic lens. The nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.”