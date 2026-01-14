Queer Eye: Season 10; Netflix Unveils Trailer & Key Art for Final Episodes of Makeover Series

Get ready to say goodbye to the Fab Five. The final season of Queer Eye arrives next week, and viewers are being given a look at the final episodes of the makeover series. Netflix has released a trailer for the season, set in Washington, DC.

Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo, and Tan France host the series, which filmed its final season of episodes over the summer. Netflix shared the following about the upcoming episodes:

“Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Queer Eye marks its 10th and final season in Washington D.C., where the Fab 5 – Antoni, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan – will celebrate the show’s legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation’s capital. Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, and Lyndsey Burr serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment. Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, serve as executive producers.”

The series returns on January 21st. The trailer and key art for season 10 are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix? Are you sad to see it end?