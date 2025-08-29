Boots: Season Two? Netflix Extends Cast Options for Coming-of-Age Drama Series

Boots may return for a second season. Season one of the coming-of-age drama arrives in October, but Netflix has extended the contracts of several cast members ahead of its premiere. The extension is due to the delay in production for the series.

Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, Liam Oh, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, and Blake Burt star in the series set in the 1990s, where being gay in the US Marine Corps is still illegal. The series follows closeted Cameron (Heizer) and his best friend Ray (Oh) as they join a fresh group of recruits.

According to Deadline, the contracts for Miles Heizer, Liam Oh, Kieron Moore, Dominic Goodman, Angus O’Brien, Blake Burt, and Rico Paris have been extended.

The series, the last from Norman Lear, was ordered in April 2023 but was delayed by the strikes, and then waited a year for its premiere date. The series premieres on October 9th.

