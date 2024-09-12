His & Hers: Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber Join Psychological Thriller Series

His & Hers has added to its cast. Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber are joining Tessa Thompson in the new thriller inspired by Alice Feeney’s novel. Six episodes are planned for the limited series, which will be filmed this fall. William Oldroyd is behind the adaptation of the novel for Netflix.

Set in Atlanta, the series follows a woman who “lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: HIS & HERS, which means someone is always lying.”

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals to the cast will play:

Jon Bernthal (The Bear) as Jack: Jack is a Sheriff’s Office detective who lost his last job and is now working in his small hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia, where he lives with his sister and niece. He is married to newscaster Anna (Tessa Thompson), but the two are estranged, their relationship complicated by loss and betrayal. Jack is a good man who doesn’t always make good decisions and is deeply troubled by the murder case he’s just picked up. Series Regular. Pablo Schreiber (HALO, Den of Thieves, Orange is the New Black) as Richard: Richard is one of the best cameramen at WSK TV News, and he’s also the husband of hot new anchor Lexy Jones, who slid into her position during the recent absence of regular anchor Anna Andrews. Richard is chosen by Anna to be her cameraman when, upon her return, she picks up the story of a murder in Dahlonega as a field reporter. Series Regular.”

The premiere date for His & Hers will be announced later.

