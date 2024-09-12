Bridgerton: Season Four Romance Revealed for Netflix Drama Series

The woman who will win Benedict’s heart has been revealed. Yerin Ha has been cast in season four of Bridgerton as Sophie Baek. Eight episodes are planned for season four of the Netflix series.

Sophie works as a maid for one of the area’s most challenging employers, but she finds a way to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton. That is where their love story will begin.

Showrunner Jess Brownell spoke about Benedict’s love story with TUDUM. She said the following:

“It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down. He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode. I’m excited for where we’re going with him in Season 4. There are a lot of things I want to say about it, but I should probably wait …”

A short teaser showing off the new cast addition is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see Benedict’s love story unfold?