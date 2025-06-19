Welcome to Plathville: Season Seven; TLC Previews Return of Family Reality Series

Welcome to Plathville returns in July with its seventh season, and TLC has released a trailer teasing all the drama to come.

The reality series follows the Plath family and all their drama and troubles. TLC shared the following about the upcoming season:

“TLC’S WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE returns Tuesday, July 22 at 10PM ET/PT with a whirlwind of a season, uncovering even more of the complex dynamics of the Plath family. It’s a season filled with raw emotions, shocking surprises, new faces and fresh starts as each member of the family is finding their own way. Love is in the air for several of the Plaths who each feel they have found the one. After just four months of dating, Lydia and Zac are speeding towards “I do” but not everyone in the family is on board, especially Lydia’s protective brothers – Ethan, Micah and Isaac. Micah and Veronica have hit a rough patch and can’t seem to get on the same page, with Veronica holding grudges from past disappointments. Micah is trying to mend a growing division between himself and his family and avoid repeating Ethan’s mistakes – but he may have to eventually make some tough choices. Meanwhile, Barry and Kim are still navigating the rocky waters of their ongoing divorce with Kim ready for her next chapter, but Barry is still holding all the cards. Moriah is taking a step back from the family drama that she’s often the center of and finds herself making a life changing move. Ethan is happy and sees a real future with his new girlfriend but is thrown a curveball when ghosts from the past come back to haunt.”

The season seven trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this TLC reality series? Do you plan to watch the new season next month?