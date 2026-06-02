Betrayal: Season Four Renewal Announced for Hulu’s True Crime Series

Betrayal is returning later this summer for another season. Hulu has renewed the true crime series. Season four will tell the story of Karoline Borega.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“Karoline’s story is at the center of Season 4 of the docuseries, which will delve into her husband’s, a respected Colorado Springs Police officer, betrayal, the resilience of family, and the ways in which she has rebuilt her life in the aftermath of his yearslong extreme misconduct. Her daughter, Nicole Kern, was instrumental in convincing her mom to share their story and made a surprise appearance at Crime Con, joining her mother on the panel. “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” originally premiered in July 2023 and was followed by Season 2 (“Betrayal: A Father’s Secret”) in July 2024 and Season 3 (“Betrayal: Under His Eye”) in September 2025, all of which are currently available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.”

Betrayal returns this August. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this Hulu true crime series?