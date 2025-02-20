White Collar: Revival of USA Network Drama Series Being Shopped to Outlets

The White Collar reboot is headed to the marketplace. The revival of the USA Network drama has been in the works for several years, with Jeff Eastin and the cast confirming its return last June.

Hulu was the likely outlet for it because the series is housed there, but Deadline reports that the streaming service has passed on the revival. Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, and Tiffany Thiessen will return for the revival, paying homage to Willie Garson, who died in 2021. Scripts for the revival have already been written.

The following was revealed about the reboot:

“The project is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios. Initially, sibling Hulu was considered the logical home for the followup as it also carries the White Collar library. I hear the Disney streamer opted not to proceed with the reboot, which is now being taken to the open market. Of the other major players, Netflix would be a natural fit as the platform also has (for the moment) the original series in the U.S., as well as the U.K. and Canada.”

White Collar aired on USA Network for six seasons, with the finale airing in 2014.

