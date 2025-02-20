Climbing in Heels: Peacock Picks Up Drama Series from Darren Star and Author Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas

Climbing in Heels will arrive in book form this April, but Peacock is already working on the television adaptation from Darren Star. The streaming service has ordered the series from Star and author Elaine Goldmith-Thomas.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“Star and Goldsmith-Thomas will co-write and executive produce the series, bringing to life a fictional tale following the rise of five ambitious secretaries navigating the glitzy world of 1980s Hollywood while offering a glimpse into the boys-will-be-boys club and the women who wanted a seat at a table where they were expected to serve. Described by Star as the “ballsy and bawdy love child of Mad Men and Sex and the City,” it’s a juicy story of friendship, betrayal, survival and ambition. It’s also a cautionary tale about how some of those women became very much like the monsters they worked for.”

Star said the following about the upcoming series:

“I’m so excited to be working with Elaine to bring her addictive novel Climbing in Heels to the screen. I can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with these audacious and ambitious young women.”

Author Goldsmith-Thomas also spoke about the series. She said, “I am thrilled that Climbing In Heels was taken off the table so quickly by Peacock. It is the perfect home for Darren and I to bring these fabulously complicated and colorful characters to life.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this series when it arrives on Peacock?