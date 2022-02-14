Network: Peacock

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 13, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes.

TV show description:

A dramatic series, the Bel-Air TV show is a reimagining of the 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Set in modern-day America, the story follows young Will Smith’s (Banks) complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

When a couple of guys (who were up to no good) started making trouble in his neighborhood, Will is sent to stay with his wealthy Aunt Viv (Freeman), Uncle Phil (Holmes), and cousins Carlton (Sholotan), Hilary (Jones), and Ashley (Akbar) in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood for a fresh start.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Bel-Air TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?