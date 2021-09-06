Menu

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

Network: Peacock
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 6, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lamon Archey, Christie Clark, Eileen Davidson, Billy Flynn, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Leann Hunley, Victoria Konefal, Chandler Massey, Austin Peck, Thaao Penghlis, Peter Porte, James Reynolds, Greg Rikaart, Lisa Rinna, Charles Shaughnessy, Sal Stowers, Zachary Atticus Tinker, and Robert Scott Wilson.

TV show description:      
A soap opera limited series, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show is an extension of the long-running NBC daytime drama. The spin-off features current and past members of the Days of Our Lives cast.

The series begins as various residents of Salem do some traveling over a long weekend. John Black (Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Hall) travel to Zurich while Ben Weston (Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Konefal) have a romantic getaway in New Orleans. Chad MiMera (Flynn) visits old friends Will Horton (Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Tinker) in Phoenix. Meanwhile, Abe Carver (Reynolds), Paulina Price (Harry), Lani Price (Stowers), and Eli Grant (Archey) vacation in Miami.

All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of Alamainian Peacock’s missing treasure.

