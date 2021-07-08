Pride & Prejudice: Peacock Orders Regency-Style Dating Series

Peacock has ordered a new dating series that has a bit of a twist. Following the popularity of Bridgerton on Netflix, The streaming service has ordered a Regency-style dating series called Pride & Prejudice.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Peacock announced the series order of PRIDE & PREJUDICE: AN EXPERIMENT IN ROMANCE, an all-new Regency-style dating series that will require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating. A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love. PRIDE & PREJUDICE: AN EXPERIMENT IN ROMANCE is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici serves as Executive Producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America and Susy Price for Shine TV.”

Check out the announcement from Peacock below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Pride & Prejudice on Peacock?