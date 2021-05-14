Psych: Peacock Orders a Third Movie Based on the USA Network Series

Get ready for more Psych! Peacock has ordered a third movie based on the USA Network series starring Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson, Maggie Lawson, and Timothy Omundson. The Psych TV series ran for eight seasons, from 2006 until 2014. The USA cable channel aired the first two reunion movies — Psych: The Movie (2017) and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (2020).

Peacock revealed more about the new movie order in a press release.

“Peacock announced a three-quel to the fan-favorite PSYCH franchise with Original movie, PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS, coming soon. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career. James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things), Dulé Hill (Suits), Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Corbin Bernsen (LA Law), and Timothy Omundson (This Is Us) will reprise their roles from the series and films. Production on PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS begins this summer in Vancouver.”

A premiere date has not yet been set for the new film. Check out the announcement from Peacock below.

