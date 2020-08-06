Vulture Watch

Who's the biggest star in a house filled with all-stars? Has the Big Brother TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 22nd season is the second all-star season in the show’s 20-year history. The returning players are Christmas Abbott, David Alexander, Nicole Anthony, Dani Briones, Cody Calafiore, Kevin “KC” Campbell, Tyler Crispen, Bayleigh Dayton, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, Enzo Palumbo, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne Rogers, Keesha Smith, and Ian Terry. Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $500,000. The All-Stars have one thing in common – they all have something to prove.



Season 22 Ratings

The Wednesday editions of the 22nd season of Big Brother averages a 1.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.64 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership.

Find out how Big Brother stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 6, 2020, Big Brother has not been cancelled or renewed for a 23rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother for season 23? This show does very well in the ratings for CBS so I can’t imagine that it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Brother cancellation or renewal news.



