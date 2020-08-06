Big Brother: Season 22 Ratings

Given that Big Brother is typically CBS’s highest-rated show of the summer and it also airs multiple times a week, it’s highly unlikely to be cancelled and sure to be renewed for a 23rd season. Since this is the 20th year anniversary of the show and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, will the ratings be higher or lower than usual? Stay tuned.

A competitive reality TV series, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 22nd season is the second all-star season in the show’s 20-year history. The returning players are Christmas Abbott, David Alexander, Nicole Anthony, Dani Briones, Cody Calafiore, Kevin “KC” Campbell, Tyler Crispen, Bayleigh Dayton, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, Enzo Palumbo, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne Rogers, Keesha Smith, and Ian Terry. Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $500,000. The all-stars have one thing in common – they all have something to prove.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

8/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: The Wednesday editions of season 21 of Big Brother on CBS averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.27 million viewers. The Thursday editions averaged a 1.06 in the demo with 4.10 million viewers. The Sunday editions averaged a 1.12 in the demo with 4.45 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

