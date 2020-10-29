Tell Me Your Secrets: Amazon Takes Over Cancelled Thriller Series from TNT

The secret is out. Amazon has picked up the previously cancelled TNT TV show Tell Me Your Secrets.

The thriller “revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.”

Tell Me Your Secrets was initially ordered to series by TNT in 2018 but the studio later dropped the series. Now, Amazon Prime has picked up the TV show, which is slated to debut on the streamer in 2021.

Here’s the announcement from Amazon:

Amazon Prime Video acquires drama series “Tell Me Your Secrets,” psychological thriller starring Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman, Hamish Linklater and Enrique Murciano

CULVER CITY, Calif. – Oct. 29, 2020 – Amazon Prime Video announced today the acquisition of the series Tell Me Your Secrets, a new psychological thriller. Created and written by Harriet Warner and co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Tell Me Your Secrets is an intense, morally complex thriller starring Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), Hamish Linklater (Legion) and Enrique Murciano (The Blacklist). The 10 episode drama revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Also starring is Murciano as Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.

The series also stars Stella Baker (Candace) as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher (Shameless) as Jake, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia (The Brave) as Rose, Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy) as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy (Logan) as Jay. Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis (Queen of The South) as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield (Fargo) as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten (Outer Banks) as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

Tell Me Your Secrets is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T. In addition to serving as creator and writer, Harriet Warner (Dangerous Liaisons) is also an executive producer along with Papandrea (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series.

The series will premiere in 2021 on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

