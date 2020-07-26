Utopia: Amazon Prime Releases Conspiracy Thriller Series Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released a first look at Utopia, the streaming video service’s upcoming remake of a British series of the same name. From best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter Gillian Flynn, the eight-episode limited series revolves around a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called Utopia.

The new series stars Dan Byrd, Ashleigh LaThrop, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith.

Amazon hasn’t announced a release date yet but, the conspiracy thriller is expected to launch later this year. Here’s more information, as well as a teaser and the Comic-Con@Home panel:

THE CONSPIRACY IS ALL TOO REAL IN AMAZON PRIME VIDEO'S JUST RELEASED "UTOPIA" TEASER TRAILER From the Best-Selling Author and Screenwriter of Gone Girl and Sharp Objects Comes the 8-Episode Twisted (and Ironic) Thriller About Saving the World CULVER CITY, Calif. – Amazon Prime Video today revealed the teaser trailer for the new Amazon Original series Utopia, from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), and is set to premiere on Prime Video this fall in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The teaser was first revealed during the series' Comic-Con@Home Panel today, which is streaming on SDCC's official YouTube channel and at Amazon Virtual-Con. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller is about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia." Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own. The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie. Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America and Kudos, an Endemol Shine Group UK production studio, and Amazon Studios. Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America, oversees production for Endemol Shine. Utopia will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.





What do you think? Do you like the look of the Utopia TV series? Have you seen the original? Will you check out this Amazon Prime Video show?