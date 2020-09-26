Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, the Utopia TV show is inspired by the British series of the same name and comes from best-selling author Gillian Flynn. The series stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. The story centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Becky (LaThrop), Ian (Byrd), Samantha (Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Borges) and Grant (Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of the comic that predict impending threats to humanity.



As of September 26, 2020, Utopia has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew Utopia for season two. Since Amazon isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that this series comes from Flynn and it has some noteworthy talent attached, I think Utopia will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Utopia cancellation or renewal news.



