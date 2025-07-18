9-1-1: Nashville, High Potential, Golden Bachelor, Abbott Elementary: ABC Sets Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

ABC has set its premiere dates for fall, including the arrival of 9-1-1: Nashville, and the returns of High Potential (season two), Golden Bachelor (season two), and Abbott Elementary (season five).

Find out when ABC’s lineup of new programming arrives below.

“After receiving the most Emmy® Award nominations across broadcast networks, today ABC unveiled its fall 2025 premiere dates, showcasing a lineup of fan-favorite reality shows, heartwarming comedies and thrilling dramas, including the highly anticipated new series, “9-1-1: Nashville.” The news comes following a successful season where it dominated Nielsen cross-platform rankings, delivering the top 5 programs in the 2024-2025 broadcast season across Adults 18-49*.

“Monday Night Football” returns on most Mondays beginning SEPT. 8 (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears). The full ABC/ESPN “Monday Night Football” schedule can be found here.

Breakout hit and last season’s No. 1 new program, “High Potential,” returns for its second season TUESDAY, SEPT. 16, following ballroom sensation “Dancing with the Stars,” which will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary.

“The Golden Bachelor” returns WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24, with a two-hour premiere featuring new leading man Mel Owens, followed by a new season of “Shark Tank.” The sophomore season of “Shifting Gears” and a new season of Emmy and Golden Globe® Award-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” join Wednesday nights beginning OCT. 1.

From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the newest iteration of the “9-1-1” universe, “9-1-1: Nashville,” debuts THURSDAY, OCT. 16, alongside principal series “9-1-1” and the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Ryan Seacrest hosts his inaugural season of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” alongside the legendary Vanna White when the beloved game show premieres FRIDAY, SEPT. 26, followed by new episodes of ABC News’ “20/20.”

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” returns SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, before “The Wonderful World of Disney” broadcast premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Additional movies to air this fall include the broadcast premieres of “Elemental,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

As previously announced, new seasons of returning series “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut in 2026, as well as the recently picked up comedy series “Scrubs.” These premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. “Dancing with the Stars” will also simulcast live on Disney+.

SATURDAY, AUG. 23

7:30 p.m. “College Football” (North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars)

MONDAY, SEPT. 8

8:00 p.m. “Monday Night Football” (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m. “High Potential”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” (two-hour premiere)

10:01 p.m. “Shark Tank”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:01 p.m. “20/20”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears”

8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

9:02 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” (regular timeslot)

THURSDAY, OCT. 16

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”

9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville” (new series)

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

About 9-1-1: Nashville

The newest entry into the franchise, “9-1-1: Nashville,” is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.

The all-new series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey.

“9-1-1: Nashville” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.”