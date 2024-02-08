Abbott Elementary: Season Three Viewer Votes

The teachers keep learning in the third season of ABC’s Abbott Elementary TV show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Abbott Elementary is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Abbott Elementary here.

An ABC workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, as well as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) navigating the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, Willard R. Abbott Public School staff is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.





