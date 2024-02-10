Abbott Elementary: Season Four; Early 2024-25 Renewal for ABC Comedy Series

School will be back in session for the 2024-25 TV season. ABC has renewed Abbott Elementary for a fourth season just a few days after the third season’s premiere.

A workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars series creator Quinta Brunson, as well as Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, the staff at Willard R. Abbott Public School is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Abbott Elementary averages a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.81 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The comedy is currently ABC’s top-rated scripted series in the demo and the third-highest of all the shows on the network this season.

Due to the industry strikes, there will be just 14 episodes in the current third season so there are a dozen left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbott Elementary (@abbottelemabc)

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Abbott Elementary TV show on ABC? Are you glad it’s already been renewed for a fourth season?

