The Bachelorette: Season 21; Summer 2024 Renewal for ABC’s Dating Reality Series

Another lady will be looking for love this summer. ABC has officially renewed The Bachelorette for a 21st season.

A dating reality show, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer (above), season 20 aired last summer and follows the journey of 27-year-old Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia. Lawson finished in fourth place in the 27th season of The Bachelor, featuring Zach Shallcross. Production on season 20 took place in Agoura Hills, California, with 25 male contestants vying for the lady’s heart.

Airing on Monday nights, the 20th season of The Bachelorette averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.39 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

A lead for season 21 of The Bachelorette will likely be announced at the end of the current 27th season of The Bachelor. Featuring Joey Graziadei, that show is expected to wrap in April.

