The Bachelorette: Season 19 Ratings



For the first time in The Bachelorette’s history, two ladies will be at the center of the ABC series for the entire season. It will be interesting to see if this change will have any effect on the ratings, either positively or negatively. Is The Bachelorette essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 20 or, is there a chance that one of the network’s highest-rated shows could be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A dating reality show, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, season 19 follows the journeys of two single ladies — 31-year-old Gabby Windey, an ICU nurse from Illinois, and 26-year-old Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Florida. Both were runners-up in the 26th season of The Bachelor featuring Clayton Echard. Production on this season takes place in Los Angeles and there will be 32 male contestants vying for one of the ladies’ hearts.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 18 of The Bachelorette on ABC averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Bachelorette TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 20th season?