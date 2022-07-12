The Bachelorette: Season 20 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Thirty-two men vie for the hearts of two ladies. Has The Bachelorette TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bachelorette, season 20. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, season 19 follows the journeys of two single ladies — 31-year-old Gabby Windey, an ICU nurse from Illinois, and 26-year-old Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Florida. Both were runners-up in the 26th season of The Bachelor featuring Clayton Echard. Production on this season takes place in Los Angeles and there will be 32 male contestants vying for one of the ladies’ hearts.



Season 19 Ratings

The 19th season of The Bachelorette averages a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.98 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s up by 11% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bachelorette stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 12, 2022, The Bachelorette has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelorette for season 20? This franchise continues to be a top draw for the alphabet network and rejected suitors on one series end up as the leads of another. It’s a brilliant formula and I can’t see ABC giving up on it. Some people may not like reality shows but you can’t argue with this franchise’s record of success. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelorette cancellation or renewal news.



