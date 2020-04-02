The Bachelorette: Season 16; ABC Summer TV Series On Hold for 2020

The Bachelor Nation will have to wait a bit longer to see Clare Crawley become the next woman featured on The Bachelorette. Production on the season was delayed in March, and it looks like that production halt will continue for the foreseeable future.

Chris Harrison gave fans of the ABC series an update on its status. People shared the following:

“Until we can do this show and do it safely, we won’t do it. Right now we are just on hold and it’s being postponed. But we’re all chomping at the bit to get back to it and to have Clare be our Bachelorette.”

Harrison also gave fans of Clare an update on her. He shared:

“Like everybody, she’s frustrated. She’s safe and she’s doing what she’s supposed to do, but that means she’s sequestered at home and she lives by herself. Bad timing for Clare. It would have been great right after. She could have been quarantined with the man of her dreams, but now she just has to sit and think about being the Bachelorette.”

Fans still have The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart to look forward to later this month.

What do you think? Are you sad that The Bachelorette will not air as planned?