The Bachelorette: Season 16; ABC Hopes to Film This Summer, May See Casting Changes

The Bachelorette is making some adjustments. Recently, ABC executive Rob Mills spoke with Variety about delaying the TV show’s 16th season.

As reported earlier, Clare Crawley has been chosen as the next Bachelorette. Crawley was previously a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelor as well as seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was supposed to begin filming this spring but production has been put on hold indefinitely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ABC‘s VP of alternative series, Rob Mills, told Variety the network hopes the new season will be able to film this summer and possibly debut in the fall:

We’ve looked at everything — are travel restrictions going to ease up? And it just doesn’t look like anything is changing anytime soon, and what we would rather do is start getting the season underway, sooner rather than later. As of right now, the plan is to get a great location that has a ton of space where everybody could safely be together and we can still have great dates that still feel big and romantic, and we would shoot the entire season there.”

Additionally, the production adjustment means there will be some casting changes with the contestants.

Host Chris Harrison shared his thoughts on filming:

It would be crazy for us to say that we know what anything is going to look like — not even television, I’m just talking the world in general. We don’t know when we come out of this, what it’s going to look like as far as getting back to social distancing, can you get 10 people in a control room? Can you get 20 people in a control room? How are we going to shoot this safely?”

