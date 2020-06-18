Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelorette: ABC Boss Discusses Filming During COVID-19

Both The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars are returning to ABC this fall, but COVID-19 will still be a challenge for productions. Karey Burke, with ABC, spoke about the network’s plans on how to film with the coronavirus as a factor.

Production will start on The Bachelorette in July, and fans will see Clare Crawley search for love. Burke said the following about filming that reality series, per Deadline:

“There is a production plan that is coming together. I have seen the plan, it is very thoughtful and is being vetted now at the studio level and guilds. I do believe that the show will be able to come together and go into production in July.”

As for Dancing with the Stars, production on that series will start this fall, and that ABC series is facing its own challenges. Burke said the following:

“I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it. We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan.”

Premiere dates for both shows have not been revealed.

