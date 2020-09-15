Menu

Dancing with the Stars: Season 29 Viewer Votes

Published:

Dancing with the Stars TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 30?

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

How will viewers react to the changes in the 29th season of the Dancing with the Stars TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dancing with the Stars is cancelled or renewed for season 30. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 29th season episodes of Dancing with the Stars here.

An ABC competitive reality TV series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks, with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba as returning judges. Six-time champion Derek Hough is new to the judges’ panel this season, replacing Len Goodman who will participate remotely. Celebrities competing in cycle 29 are Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.  

What do you think? Which season 29 episodes of the Dancing with the Stars TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Dancing with the Stars should be cancelled or renewed for a 30th season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Mar
Reader
Mar

I was shocked to learn the changes. I will no longer watch, and hope it is cancelled.

September 14, 2020 11:30 pm
Linda Meyers
Reader
Linda Meyers

I think DWTS made a HUGE mistake letting Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews go!

September 14, 2020 10:01 pm
Couldn’t get through the entire show It was terrib
Reader
Couldn’t get through the entire show It was terrib

I could only watch 15-18 minutes and had to turn it off. This was probably my last time I will watch this year!

September 14, 2020 9:53 pm
