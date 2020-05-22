Dancing with the Stars: Season 28 Ratings (Fall 2019)

For the past two years, ABC has only aired one regular cycle of Dancing with the Stars, in the fall. In 2018, the Spring cycle was devoted to athletes. In 2019, the network launched Dancing with the Stars: Juniors without success. What will happen this time around? Will the alphabet network air a new season in the spring or give this venerable reality show a rest? Will Dancing with the Stars be cancelled or renewed for season 29? Stay tuned. Status update below.
An ABC competitive reality TV series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba serve as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 28 are Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Karamo, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.
The professional dance partners this cycle are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
For comparisons: The 27th season of Dancing with the Stars (Fall 2018) on ABC averaged a 0.93 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.12 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
5/21/20 update: Dancing with the Stars has been renewed.
