Dancing with the Stars: Season 29 Announced for ABC’s 2020-21 Season

Get ready to groove some more! ABC has announced they’ve renewed Dancing with the Stars for the 2020-21 season.

Hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the long-running competition series pairs celebrities with professional dancers and pits the pairs against each other in a series of dance routines. Season 28 featured Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Karamo, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.

The 28th season of Dancing with the Stars averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.74 million viewers. Compared to season 27 (Fall 2018), that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 5% in viewers.

The ratings for Dancing with the Stars have dropped quite a bit over the years. The series no longer airs two cycles a year but it still does well enough to stay on the alphabet network’s schedule.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dancing with the Stars TV show? Will you watch season 29 when it airs on ABC?