Dancing with the Stars

TV show dates: June 1, 2005 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tom Bergeron, Len Goodman, Samantha Harris, Cheryl Burke, Harold Wheeler, Driton Tony Dovolani, Edyta Sliwinska, Kym Johnson, Karina Smirnoff, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Julianne Hough, Alan Dedicoat, Derek Hough, and Louis Van Amstel

TV show description:

A dancing competition show that pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers.

The teams perform a prepared routine and are then judged and scored by a panel of three or four experts. These results are combined with phone or online votes from viewers. One team with the fewest number of votes is typically eliminated each week. The winner of the competition is awarded a large and decidedly gaudy mirror ball trophy.

The show’s hosts have included Tom Bergeron, Samantha Harris (who replaced Lisa Canning), and Tyra Banks.

