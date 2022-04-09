Episodes: Ongoing (one – two hours)
TV show description:
A dancing competition show that pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers.
The teams perform a prepared routine and are then judged and scored by a panel of three or four experts. These results are combined with phone or online votes from viewers. One team with the fewest number of votes is typically eliminated each week. The winner of the competition is awarded a large and decidedly gaudy mirror ball trophy.
The show’s hosts have included Tom Bergeron, Samantha Harris (who replaced Lisa Canning), and Tyra Banks.
What do you think? Do you like the Dancing with the Stars TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?
Why was Tyra banks brought back to dancing with the Stars this is not the Tyra show
Get rid of Tyra banks and bring back Bergeron!!!
I watched every single episode of DWTS until this season with ICKY tyra banks! Bring back Tom Bergeron!
I agree. Did not enjoy Tyra Banks as host. She just does not have a host mentality. Heard that Tom Bergeron is not interested in returning. How about Derek Hough??
Dancing with the Stars is dead to me. Bring back Tom and Erin!!!
We’ve watched DWTS since it’s inception and have looked forward to each season. There have been some questionable eliminations in the past but last night was the most egregious. The public’s percent of input has to be reduced to continue as dance competition not a popularity contest. Who would want to put that much effort into a farce ? Why would judges be interested in appearing just to have their efforts and professional opinions overridden by an uninformed public ?
This is one of my all-time favorites. I have been watching DWTS since it’s inception. I miss some of the original pros but I absolutely LOVE the show and both of the host (Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews) make it even more appealing! I have only watched “DWTS Juniors” once but it is opposite other shows that I like therefore I really can’t make a comment about it.
