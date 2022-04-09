Menu

Dancing with the Stars TV show on ABC and Disney+: canceled or renewed?

Network: ABC, Disney+
Episodes: Ongoing (one – two hours)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 1, 2005 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tom Bergeron, Len Goodman, Samantha Harris, Cheryl Burke, Harold Wheeler, Driton Tony Dovolani, Edyta Sliwinska, Kym Johnson, Karina Smirnoff, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Julianne Hough, Alan Dedicoat, Derek Hough, and Louis Van Amstel

TV show description:      
A dancing competition show that pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers.

The teams perform a prepared routine and are then judged and scored by a panel of three or four experts. These results are combined with phone or online votes from viewers. One team with the fewest number of votes is typically eliminated each week. The winner of the competition is awarded a large and decidedly gaudy mirror ball trophy.

The show’s hosts have included Tom Bergeron, Samantha Harris (who replaced Lisa Canning), and Tyra Banks.

What do you think? Do you like the Dancing with the Stars TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




Laura Martinez

Why was Tyra banks brought back to dancing with the Stars this is not the Tyra show

2
0
Reply
Val byker

Get rid of Tyra banks and bring back Bergeron!!!

2
0
Reply
Quinn Ohara

I watched every single episode of DWTS until this season with ICKY tyra banks! Bring back Tom Bergeron!

2
0
Reply
Kathy

I agree. Did not enjoy Tyra Banks as host. She just does not have a host mentality. Heard that Tom Bergeron is not interested in returning. How about Derek Hough??

2
0
Reply
Grace Stein

Dancing with the Stars is dead to me. Bring back Tom and Erin!!!

5
0
Reply
Gene Wales

We’ve watched DWTS since it’s inception and have looked forward to each season. There have been some questionable eliminations in the past but last night was the most egregious. The public’s percent of input has to be reduced to continue as dance competition not a popularity contest. Who would want to put that much effort into a farce ? Why would judges be interested in appearing just to have their efforts and professional opinions overridden by an uninformed public ?

2
0
Reply
Jackolyn Solomon

This is one of my all-time favorites. I have been watching DWTS since it’s inception. I miss some of the original pros but I absolutely LOVE the show and both of the host (Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews) make it even more appealing! I have only watched “DWTS Juniors” once but it is opposite other shows that I like therefore I really can’t make a comment about it.

0
-2
Reply
Donn Brown

Has the show Dead Files been cancelled?

2
0
Reply
trackback

[…] help stave off declining ratings, ABC is airing an All-Stars edition of Dancing with the Stars this fall. Could this powerhouse actually be in danger of being cancelled — or at least cut […]

1
0
Reply
trackback

[…] ABC, we had the return of Dancing with the Stars which won the night in total viewers. It drew a 2.7 demo rating and 14.58 million viewers. […]

2
0
Reply
