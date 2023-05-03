Dancing with the Stars: Season 32; Disney+ Competition Series Returning to ABC After One Year

The giant mirror ball is returning to the Alphabet Network. Dancing with the Stars is coming home to ABC after just one year as a Disney+ original.

Debuting in 2005, Dancing with the Stars was a staple of the ABC schedule until last year when it was announced that the competition series had been renewed for seasons 31 and 32 but was also moving to the Disney+ streaming service. The last episode to air on network television was in November 2021.

The DWTS show was once one of ABC’s top-rated shows, but those days were long gone, and the series hasn’t reportedly made money for the network in several years. However, it draws viewers to the network and potentially exposes them to other ABC programming. Disney’s hope likely was that the move to Disney+ would entice viewers to subscribe to the streaming service. The company didn’t release any viewer numbers, so it doesn’t appear that strategy was successful.

When Dancing with the Stars resurfaces on ABC for its 32nd season, network viewers may notice there have been some changes. Alfonso Ribeiro, the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, joined the series for its 31st season and interviewed contestants after their performances. Tyra Banks served as the primary host, having joined the show for season 29.

In March, Banks announced that she wouldn’t be returning to DWTS, and Ribeiro has now been promoted to host. Show veteran Julianne Hough will take over the interviewing duties.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return to the judges’ table. Original judge Len Goodman passed away last month at the age of 78.

A premiere date for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars and the contestants will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching DWTS over the years? Are you glad to hear that it’s returning to ABC?

