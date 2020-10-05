Dancing with the Stars: Season 29; Why Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Were Dropped from the ABC Series

Dancing with the Stars went through a big shake-up with its new season, and it has caused a stir with its fans. Not all of the fans were happy to see Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews fired as hosts from the series. Tyra Banks is now hosting the dance competition series, and not all fans are happy with that either.

Andrew Llinares spoke about the reasons for the change at an ABC press event. He said the following about the firing of Bergeron and Andrews from Dancing with the Stars, per The Sun:

“It’s all about evolution. Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve. So I think changing that host is all about evolution. It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience — as well as the audience that’s been there for years.”

He is pleased with how things have worked out. He thinks that bringing in Tyra Banks to host the series has “really refreshed the pace of the show. It’s taken it to a new place, in terms of moving fast and feeling different.”

The change did appear to cause a drop in viewership in its second week on the air this season, but it bounced back some in week three. Dancing with the Stars currently airs on Monday nights on ABC.

What do you think? Were you surprised by the firing of Bergeron and Andrews? Have you been watching Tyra Banks host Dancing with the Stars on ABC? Will you continue to watch season 29?