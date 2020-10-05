Tomb Hunters: Smithsonian Channel Orders Archaeologist Docu-Series

Tomb Hunters is coming soon to Smithsonian Channel! The cable network has ordered the docu-series which follows what is being unearthed in Egypt as archaeologists work to find out the secrets buried in a tomb found in Saqqara.

Smithsonian Channel revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Archaeologists are astonished about a breaking discovery in Egypt generating unprecedented headlines around the world. In Saqqara, just outside of Cairo, buried 36 feet deep, an incredible 27+ sarcophagi were recently found. Untouched and unopened for over 2,500 years, they retained their original color. Deemed as one of the most remarkable sites found in recent history, Smithsonian Channel has cameras on the ground with exclusive access to document this historical revelation for TOMB HUNTERS (wt), a new four-part series slated to premiere 2021.

In a major development, two coffins with gilded masks were discovered. One of these golden masks has a beard, an important symbol for ancient Egyptians to identify themselves with Osiris, God of the Underworld. Researchers will study these mummies to learn more about who they were, while Scientists may even be able to identify their modern decedents.

Cameras follow an international team of archaeologists and Egyptologists as they excavate and unearth an unparalleled wealth of unseen treasure at this vast, ancient necropolis that has been undisturbed for over four thousand years. Featuring pyramid ruins and burial sites of the Egyptian Elite barely half a mile from the Step Pyramid, the stunning discoveries inside will allow us to investigate the fascinating story of life and death in ancient Egypt. Now, for the first time in one place it is possible to piece together the evolution of the Egyptian attitude to death and burial – tomb building, mummification, funerary equipment and funerary texts. Stunning tombs, dozens of mummies and extraordinary artifacts all lead us on a journey far beyond the dig site to uncover mysteries of an ancient world.

Rooted in present tense discoveries and stunningly shot using the latest filming techniques, TOMB HUNTERS (wt) allows us to tell the story of Egyptian Civilizations spanning six millennia that will captivate a global audience. TOMB HUNTERS (wt) is produced by Lion Television in conjunction with Caterina Turroni of At Land Productions for Smithsonian Channel. Working in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the entire team will go beneath their feet to reveal the full story of Ancient Egypt where life, death and the afterlife of this remarkable culture can be pieced together.”