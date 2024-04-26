Mayor of Kingstown: Paramount+ Releases Poster and Trailer for Season Three

Mayor of Kingstown will return with its third season in June, and viewers are now getting another look at what is to come in the Taylor Sheridan drama series with the release of a new trailer and poster.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach, the Paramount+ series follows the McClusky family, who are power brokers in the city of Detroit.

Paramount+ revealed more about the drama’s return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated third season of the original series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, which will premiere Sunday, June 2 in the U.S. and Canada and begin rolling out on June 3 in all other Paramount+ international markets. Starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions. In addition to Renner, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN stars an impressive ensemble cast, including series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, Christoph Schrewe and Keith Cox. The first and second seasons of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, and SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS. Additionally, the second season of TULSA KING and the upcoming series LANDMAN both are currently in production.”

