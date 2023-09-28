Menu

Mayor of Kingstown: Season Three; One Star Not Returning to Paramount+ Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Mayor of Kingstown is losing one of its stars. Dianne Wiest will not return for season three of the crime thriller series from Taylor Sheridan. Per Deadline, her exit from the series is story-driven.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen, the series follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan.

At the end of season two, Wiest’s Mariam McLusky character, the family’s matriarch, was last seen in the hospital undergoing surgery after being shot by one of her sons. Her last appearance was in March.

Paramount+ renewed the series for a third season earlier this month, and scripts written before the WGA strike are being finalized. Production on season three is set to begin once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

The 2024 premiere date for Mayor of Kingstown season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ drama series? Are you disappointed that Wiest isn’t returning? Do you plan to watch season three?

