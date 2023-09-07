Mayor of Kingstown: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Crime Drama Starring Jeremy Renner

Mike’s troubles will only get worse in the third season of Mayor of Kingstown. The Paramount+ series has been renewed for a third season. The second season of 10 episodes was released in the first quarter of this year.

A crime thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The story follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. His younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective who struggles with the choices he must make in assisting his brother. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.

The streaming service officially announced the third season renewal today, but it’s been rumored for months. Renner had teased the possibility back in May.

Might be time to start mental preparation for 3? pic.twitter.com/d48mPJLvzj — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 26, 2023

Renner’s return to the Mayor of Kingstown series follows his extensive recovery after a January snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of his bones.

According to Paramount+, Mayor of Kingstown, which Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon created, is one of the top-performing original dramas on the service overall. While in season, it was third only to Sheridan’s other hit series, 1923 and Tulsa King.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Mayor of Kingstown TV series on Paramount+? Are you glad that this crime drama has been renewed for a third season? Did you think that it might get cancelled?

