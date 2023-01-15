Mayor of Kingstown: Season Three — Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A crime thriller series streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The story follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius, and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. His younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective who struggles with the choices he must make in assisting his brother. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.





As of January 15, 2023, Mayor of Kingstown has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Mayor of Kingstown for season three. The show hasn’t been embraced by most viewers or critics, but the streaming service touted that the first season of Kingstown was its second-most-watched original series behind 1883, the Yellowstone prequel. So, that means that Kingstown even outperformed all of the new Star Trek series on Paramount+. As long as subscribers keep tuning in and Renner heals and wants to continue making the show, I think Mayor of Kingstown will get a third season renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mayor of Kingstown cancellation or renewal news.



