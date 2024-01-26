Mayor of Kingstown: Season Three Casting Revealed for Paramount+ Series Starring Jeremy Renner

Mayor of Kingstown is currently filming its third season, and viewers will see three new recurring roles when the series returns. Per Deadline, Richard Brake, Denny Love, and Paula Malcomson have joined the drama’s cast co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen, the Paramount+ drama follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers in the small town of Kingstown, Michigan. The series tackles the themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality and “provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play.

“Brake plays Merle Callahan, one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life-sentence. Love portrays Kevin Jackson, a rookie prison guard. Malcomson plays Anna Fletcher, a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike.”

The premiere date for season three of Mayor of Kingstown will be announced later.

