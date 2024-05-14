The Voice: Season 26; Coaches Announced for NBC Fall 2024 Season

The Voice will have some new faces on the panel next fall. Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will be joined by Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Viewers have seen Bublé in the past as a mentor for Blake Shelton’s team.

NBC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Confirmed at today’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns for season 26 in the fall with a powerhouse coaching panel as Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé join returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Bublé, an unstoppable talent known for his world-class showmanship, brings his singular style and vocal power to the dynamic coaching panel. He is a friend of “The Voice,” having served as a season 3 advisor to Team Blake. Already known as Coach Snoop in the world of sports, he now takes his skills from the field to the Voice stage. An industry mogul and globally recognized innovator, Snoop Dogg taps into his extensive work in music and unique approach as an entertainer to bolster the competition. He previously took the reins as season 20 mega mentor. Industry trailblazers Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani reclaim their red chairs for another chance at coaching a fresh crop of rising artists. This marks McEntire’s third consecutive season on the show and Stefani’s eighth. The season 25 live shows continue today at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a powerful two-hour semi-final. The top nine artists will perform a song specifically dedicated to their hometowns as they vie for a spot in the finale. “The Voice” is the most-watched alternative series for the 2023-24 season (L7). “The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see the fall season of The Voice?