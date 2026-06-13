Little House on the Prairie: Netflix Unveils Trailer and Poster for Reboot Series

Little House on the Prairie arrives next month, and Netflix is giving viewers a closer look at the reboot series inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder’s novels.

Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Alice Halsey, Skywalker Hughes, Warren Christie, Jocko Sims, Meegwun Fairbrother, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, and Wren Zahewenim Gotts star in the series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Little House on the Prairie arrives on July 9th. The new trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this reboot series on Netflix next month?