Nobody Wants This: Season Three Renewal Set for Netflix Romantic Comedy Series

Nobody Wants This is not going anywhere. Netflix has renewed the romantic comedy series for a third season. Season two arrived on the streaming service late last month.

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman star in the series, which follows the unlikely romance between a rabbi and an agnostic podcast host.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Netflix today announced that the hit comedy series Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a third season, slated to premiere in 2026. The series will continue to film in Los Angeles. The second season of Nobody Wants This recently premiered on October 23, 2025 and is stealing hearts once again landing at number one in the Global English TV Top 10 list for the second week in a row. It’s now at 18M views through its first 11 days and has reached the top 10 in 82 countries. Fans also relived the couple’s meet-cute, bringing Season 1 back into the top 10 list and up to number 7. Season 1 has now spent 8 total weeks in the top 10 and reached the top 10 in 89 countries. The third season will complete production in Los Angeles along with a number of other recent Netflix shows and films, including Beef S2, Lincoln Lawyer S4, Nemesis, the fourth installment of Monster, Worst Ex Ever S2, The Rip and Animals.”

Creator Erin Foster said the following about the series’ return:

“I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show. It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to!”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later. Check out an announcement for the series’ renewal below.

Kristen Bell telling the cast of Nobody Wants This AND YOU that Season 3 is OFFICIAL! pic.twitter.com/Sxcwuo5ZYi — Netflix (@netflix) November 4, 2025

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three?