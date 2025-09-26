Pagans: Netflix Gives Series Order to Supernatural Drama Series from Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing)

Pagans is headed to Netflix after an intense bidding war between several outlets. The streaming service has given the series from Joshua Zetumer a straight-to-series order.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Pagans follows a man who becomes the sole caretaker of his two children after the tragic loss of his wife. While his son is typical, his daughter, Alice, is anything but. What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister. Equal parts emotional, horrifying and humorous, Pagans uses genre to unearth all the dark thoughts that parents have, the kind of thoughts mom and dad are never supposed to talk about…”

The cast and additional details for the series will be announced at a later date.

