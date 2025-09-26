Superfakes: Lucy Liu to Star in Peacock Crime Drama Series from Alice Ju

Superfakes has found its star. According to Deadline, Lucy Liu will star in the crime drama from Alice Ju. Peacock ordered the series in February.

The following was revealed about Superfakes:

“The crime drama follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black-market underworld in order to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Peacock?