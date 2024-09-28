Hysteria!: Peacock Previews “Satanic Panic” Thriller Starring Bruce Campbell and Julie Bowen

Hysteria! is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new thriller. All eight episodes will arrive next month.

Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis and Nikki Hahn, Bruce Campbell, Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti and Jessica Treska star in the series set in the time of satanic panic of the 1980s after a beloved high school quarterback disappears.

According to Deadline, the series “follows a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts who realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal ban. But when a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt, it leads directly back to them.”

The trailer for Hysteria! is below. The series arrives on October 18th.

